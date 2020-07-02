Left Menu
Corruption prevailed during Congress' 15-month rule: Scindia

"The BJP government is under the leadership of (chief minister) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has always adopted the path of service of people...(so) I am sure in the coming 24 Assembly by-polls, the BJP's flag will fly high in all the seats and people will give a befitting reply to the 15-month long government of corruption," he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:10 IST
BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged on Thursday that "atmosphere of corruption" prevailed in Madhya Pradesh during the Congress' 15-month rule. State Congress leaders who are trying to malign his image should know that "the tiger is still alive", he added.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh are very much aware that during the 15-month rule of the Congress government, an atmosphere of corruption prevailed. Promises made to the people were not fulfilled," Scindia said after attending a state cabinet expansion here. "The BJP government is under the leadership of (chief minister) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has always adopted the path of service of people...(so) I am sure in the coming 24 Assembly by-polls, the BJP's flag will fly high in all the seats and people will give a befitting reply to the 15-month long government of corruption," he said.

Scindia alongwith 22 MLAs supporting him quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March, triggering the fall of the Kamal Nath government. "It is everyone's religion to follow the path of justice and for that even if we have to fight a battle, Jyotiraditya Scindia will always be in the front," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Talking to a news channel earlier, asked about Congress leaders' claim that he and his supporters did not gain anything by joining the BJP, Scindia said, "I will certainly give a reply to the Congress and those who are trying to malign people's character, especially to former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, that the tiger is still alive." To reported resentment among BJP workers about Chouhan's expanded cabinet not balancing caste and regional aspirations and overlooking claims of several leaders, Scindia said, "Minister's post is not a gift. It is a responsibility which the leadership gives to every servant of the people. "Therefore, those who have become ministers today should work more as a public servant and less as a minister," he said.

Scindia on Thursday arrived here to attend the cabinet expansion in which 28 new ministers including 12 former Congress MLAs who were among the 22 who switched sides were sworn in. In all, 14 from the group of 22 former Congress MLAs are now in the ministry.

These ministers will have to contest Assembly bypolls in the state which are likely to be held soon..

