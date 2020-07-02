Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telugu NRIs planning protests in 300 cities to support agitating farmers against decision to trifurcate state capital

Thousands of non-resident Telugus in the US and other countries are planning demonstrations on July 3 to express their solidarity with the farmers of Amaravati, as their agitation against the YSRCP government's decision for trifurcation of the state capital completes 200 days.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-07-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 23:00 IST
Telugu NRIs planning protests in 300 cities to support agitating farmers against decision to trifurcate state capital
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of non-resident Telugus in the US and other countries are planning demonstrations on July 3 to express their solidarity with the farmers of Amaravati, as their agitation against the YSRCP government's decision for trifurcation of the state capital completes 200 days. The NRIs from Andhra Pradesh, who are supporting the agitation, are planning protests in 300 cities worldwide.

"More than 24,000 farmers of Amaravati capital region have been on the warpath ever since the YSR Congress Party government in the state announced the creation of three capitals on December 17 last year. Amaravati capital region farmers' agitation for keeping Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh is completing 200 days," said a release by Komati Jayaram, who is former president of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA). The agitation began after the state government in December last year announced creation of three capitals - executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool.

Jayaram said these farmers have been waging a relentless battle for the last 200 days demanding that the capital be retained at Amaravati. "They took out rallies, held relay hunger strikes, blocked national highways and braved arrests and lathi attacks from the police. Some of the farmers died of heart attacks due to psychological pressure," said Komati, who lives in California.

Komati said representatives of non-resident Telugu associations in the US had decided to stage demonstrations in support of the 200 days agitation by Amaravati farmers. He said that they were planning to take out huge rallies but because of COVID-19 pandemic, they won't be able to get permission.

"So, we decided to restrict our protests by taking out candlelight rallies in these cities to convey our solidarity to the fighting farmers of Amaravati," Komati said. He said after coming to know about the proposal, Telugu people in several other cities had also come forward to hold rallies. "The NRIs in other countries like Singapore, Thailand, Australia, England and New Zealand have also evinced interest in similar demonstrations. In all, the protests are likely to take place in 300 cities," the NRI businessman said.

Telugu Desam Party national President N Chandrababu Naidu will take part in the protests to be held at Amaravati on July 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter to face same EU rules on hateful content as broadcasters

Facebook, Alphabet-owned YouTube, Twitter and other social media will for the first time be subject to EU broadcasting rules on hate speech and harmful content under European Commission guidelines announced on Thursday.The amendments to the...

Coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 US states

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast. In yet...

61 deaths, 2,373 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi

As many as 61 deaths, 2,373 new COVID-19 cases, and 3,015 discharges were reported in the national capital on Thursday, as per information provided by the Delhi Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands a...

Cricket-England's Curran self isolating after undergoing COVID-19 test

England all-rounder Sam Curran is self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl after undergoing a COVID-19 test, the England and Wales Cricket Board ECB said on Thursday. The ECB said in a statement that Curran, 22, experienced sickness and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020