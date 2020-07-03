Amarinder accuses Sukhbir, Harsimrat Badal of misleading people of Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleging that they have "misled" people of the state to "promote their petty political agenda". According to a release, the Chief Minister said that Congress MLAs were close to people and "well placed to help out those in immediate or urgent need, which is what they have been doing".

He said figures cited by SAD chief about foodgrains received and distributed among people were wrong and accused him of being "removed from reality". Capt Amarinder Singh said the state government had distributed 17 lakh packets to migrant labourers "at the cost of Rs 69 crores from its own funds" and the packets has 10 kg flour, two kg pulses and two kg sugar.

Taking on Harsimrat Badal on the issue of fuel VAT, the Chief Minister said if she was so concerned about the impact of the escalating fuel prices on the common man, why did she not pressurise the Union Government, in which she is a cabinet minister, to put a stop on the uncontrolled hike in prices of diesel and petrol for 22 straight day. "If the Badals are sincere in opposing the fuel price hike by the Centre, as they claim to be, why don't they quit the NDA coalition at the Centre? Why is Harsimrat still in the Union Cabinet?" asked Amarinder Singh.

"The Akalis were only interested in retaining power at all costs," he said. (ANI)