Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 spread: Union Minister accuses TRS govt of leaving Hyderabad in the lurch

Addressing BJP cadre in a virtual rally here, Reddy said despite support and several suggestions from the Centre to control spread of the virus, the K Chandrasekhar Rao government failed to tackle the situation in the city. "We never know when Hyderabad city will explode (in terms of number of COVID-19 cases)....the central teams visited the city and tried to give suggestions to the state machinery.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-07-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 21:30 IST
COVID-19 spread: Union Minister accuses TRS govt of leaving Hyderabad in the lurch
Addressing BJP cadre in a virtual rally here, Reddy said despite support and several suggestions from the Centre to control the spread of the virus, the K Chandrasekhar Rao government failed to tackle the situation in the city. Image Credit: Twitter (@kishanreddybjp)

Amid the mounting COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday asserted that the Centre has been extending all necessary support to Telangana to check the virus spread and blamed the TRS government for leaving the capital city in the lurch. Addressing BJP cadre in a virtual rally here, Reddy said despite support and several suggestions from the Centre to control the spread of the virus, the K Chandrasekhar Rao government failed to tackle the situation in the city.

"We never know when Hyderabad city will explode (in terms of a number of COVID-19 cases)....the central teams visited the city and tried to give suggestions to the state machinery. But the state government tried to ignore them. On top of that they (TRS government) tried to blame the Central government," he said. "I am questioning the state government why there are more deaths in Hyderabad in terms of percentage. Seventy-one per cent of the people tested coronavirus positive when they were examined in a private lab.

We can understand how grim the situation is. The people of Hyderabad were left in the lurch," the Minister of state for home said. Speaking about the support extended by the Centre to Telangana to tackle the present situation, the minister said through the Ministry of Health Rs 215 crore was given under COVID-19 assistance.

"As many as 6.20 lakh N-95 masks and 2.5 lakh PPE kits which are used by doctors and paramedical staff, have been sent to Telangana. The centre approved 35labs for conducting coronavirus tests. "Whatever they (Telangana government) asked, the centre did favours to Telangana. The situation is not improving as the Telangana government is taking unilateral decisions, instructions from the MIM party (Majlis)," Reddy alleged.

Under Garib Kalyan Yojana, Rs 666 crore was given to Telangana benefitting about 34 lakh farmers besides Rs 521 crore was deposited in bank accounts of one crore women who hold Jan Dhan accounts, he said. He also accused some countries of conspiring against India as the country is progressing in all fronts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister said 130 crore people of India were united in condemning China's "conspiracies and devious actions."

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-MLS postpones Vancouver-Dallas game due to COVID-19 tests

The Vancouver Whitecaps opening match against FC Dallas at the MLS Is Back Tournament has been postponed as the Canadian sides departure for the Orlando-based competition was delayed after two inconclusive COVID-19 tests, the league said on...

Batra's legal team says Bharat Sharma's allegations 'completely baseless, false and untenable'

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batras counsel has claimed that the allegations levelled against his client by former Karate Association of India vice-president Bharat Sharma are completely baseless, false and untenable. Sharm...

249 people test positive, Aurangabad COVID-19 count now 6,513

The number of COVID-19 casesin Aurangabad reached 6,513 as 249 people tested positive onSaturday, while 14 deaths reported during the day took thetoll to 300, an official saidOf the 249 cases, 174 are from Aurangabad city and 74from rural a...

'People aren't stupid': Pence's virus spin tests credibility

Vice President Mike Pence has long played the straight man to Donald Trump, translating the presidents bombast into more measured, calming language. His job has become even more difficult. As coronavirus cases spike across large parts of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020