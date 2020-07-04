COVID-19 spread: Union Minister accuses TRS govt of leaving Hyderabad in the lurch

Amid the mounting COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday asserted that the Centre has been extending all necessary support to Telangana to check the virus spread and blamed the TRS government for leaving the capital city in the lurch. Addressing BJP cadre in a virtual rally here, Reddy said despite support and several suggestions from the Centre to control the spread of the virus, the K Chandrasekhar Rao government failed to tackle the situation in the city.

"We never know when Hyderabad city will explode (in terms of a number of COVID-19 cases)....the central teams visited the city and tried to give suggestions to the state machinery. But the state government tried to ignore them. On top of that they (TRS government) tried to blame the Central government," he said. "I am questioning the state government why there are more deaths in Hyderabad in terms of percentage. Seventy-one per cent of the people tested coronavirus positive when they were examined in a private lab.

We can understand how grim the situation is. The people of Hyderabad were left in the lurch," the Minister of state for home said. Speaking about the support extended by the Centre to Telangana to tackle the present situation, the minister said through the Ministry of Health Rs 215 crore was given under COVID-19 assistance.

"As many as 6.20 lakh N-95 masks and 2.5 lakh PPE kits which are used by doctors and paramedical staff, have been sent to Telangana. The centre approved 35labs for conducting coronavirus tests. "Whatever they (Telangana government) asked, the centre did favours to Telangana. The situation is not improving as the Telangana government is taking unilateral decisions, instructions from the MIM party (Majlis)," Reddy alleged.

Under Garib Kalyan Yojana, Rs 666 crore was given to Telangana benefitting about 34 lakh farmers besides Rs 521 crore was deposited in bank accounts of one crore women who hold Jan Dhan accounts, he said. He also accused some countries of conspiring against India as the country is progressing in all fronts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister said 130 crore people of India were united in condemning China's "conspiracies and devious actions."