Chidambaram shares photo collage of Modi, Manmohan's visits to injured soldiers, says pictures worth a million words

His tweet came after the Indian Army termed as "malicious and unsubstantiated" criticism in some quarters about a medical facility in a military hospital in Leh where Prime Minister Modi interacted with soldiers injured in the Galwan Valley clashes with Chinese troops. In a statement, the Army said "it is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 22:58 IST
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday tweeted a photo collage drawing comparisons between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh while meeting injured soldiers, and said "pictures worth a million words". His tweet came after the Indian Army termed as "malicious and unsubstantiated" criticism in some quarters about a medical facility in a military hospital in Leh where Prime Minister Modi interacted with soldiers injured in the Galwan Valley clashes with Chinese troops.

In a statement, the Army said "it is unfortunate that aspersions are being cast on how our brave Armed Forces are treated. The armed forces give the best possible treatment to their personnel." Following release of photographs of Modi's interaction with the injured soldiers, there were comments on Twitter that the facility did not look like a hospital as there were no medicine cabinets, I V (intravenous) stand, and other medical equipment. Earlier, when Congress leader Kapil Sibal was asked about Modi's visit to the hospital, he said, "What is happening in the last six years is marketing. The truth is different and something else is being shown." "I laud them as this is their strong point -- of showing dreams and hiding the truth. That is the truth and this is their politics," Sibal said, referring to the ruling BJP.

