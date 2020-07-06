Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Why one party dominates Singapore politics

Singaporeans are expected to return the People's Action Party to power in a July 10 general election, extending its unbroken rule since the Southeast Asian island's independence in 1965. In that time, Singapore has had only three prime ministers: independence leader Lee Kuan Yew, his cabinet colleague Goh Chok Tong and Lee's son, the present prime minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 06:30 IST
EXPLAINER-Why one party dominates Singapore politics

Singaporeans are expected to return the People's Action Party to power in a July 10 general election, extending its unbroken rule since the Southeast Asian island's independence in 1965.

In that time, Singapore has had only three prime ministers: independence leader Lee Kuan Yew, his cabinet colleague Goh Chok Tong and Lee's son, the present prime minister Lee Hsien Loong. Having overseen rapid economic growth and prosperity, the PAP has become entrenched in power. But there are other factors that have kept rivals at bay.

UNIQUE MODEL Voting in the former British colony is compulsory, and around 2.65 million will cast their ballots in the coming election.

Singapore's electoral system is broadly based on the Westminster 'first-past-the-post' model where the candidate who wins the most votes in each constituency is elected, and the number of seats is not proportionate to the vote share. In the last 2015 election, the PAP garnered 69.9% of the vote but secured about 93% of parliamentary seats.

For a graphic on previous election results, click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/3dFIStm But there is also a twist in Singapore's electoral system. In some constituencies, candidates run in teams of up to six with at least one member from a minority group - a system designed to ensure better racial representation in the Chinese majority city-state.

Smaller and less well-resourced, some opposition parties struggle to find enough candidates for these so-called group representation constituencies. But the ruling party is sensitive to shifts in its overall vote share. After its worst result in 2011, when it secured 60% of the vote, the PAP accelerated foreign labour curbs to allay people's unease about immigration and jobs. Similar issues have dominated this campaign as Singapore braces for its deepest ever recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CONSTRAINTS Rights groups like ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights have long-flagged various other election processes that they say disadvantage the opposition.

For example, Singapore's electoral divisions are revised regularly to reflect population growth and shifts. But the process is opaque and opposition figures have previously made allegations of gerrymandering. The prime minister can also call for an election, with presidential approval, at short notice, creating difficulties for the opposition to prepare. The campaigning period for the coming vote is just nine days.

The financial cost of running can also be a deterrent. Candidates must put up election deposits of S$13,500 ($9,675) to stand, compared to 500 pounds ($623) in Britain, and they need to win more than one-eighth of total votes to get their deposit back. DISPARATE GROUP

The opposition is fractured. A record 11 parties will be contesting the 2020 election: the PAP will stand in all 93 seats, followed by the new Progress Singapore Party (24), the Workers' Party (21) and the Singapore Democratic Party (11). The rest will stand in 10 or fewer.

Political analysts say opposition parties tend to pitch themselves as a check against the PAP's dominance rather than offering a viable alternative government. The mainstream local media - which has close ties to the government - generally supports the government and state policies even during an election, rights groups say. The PAP did not respond to a request for comment and its leaders have previously said press freedoms must be practised with national interests in mind.

LEGAL PROBLEMS Opposition figures, including the late J.B. Jeyaretnam and the SDP's Chee Soon Juan, have been sued by PAP members and made bankrupt. PAP leaders have said the libel suits were necessary to protect their reputations.

(https://reut.rs/38jqKEt) (https://reut.rs/2BtSFWg) More recently, some opposition figures fell foul of a controversial fake news law, and were told their online posts must carry a banner stating that they contain false information. ($1 = 1.3953 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 0.8024 pounds)

(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar in narrow range, yen falls as stocks rise

The dollar held steady against most currencies on Monday as investors awaited data expected to show the U.S. services sector stopped contracting, in what would give further hope to an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The eur...

At least 2 dead, 7 missing in boat capsizing in Indonesia

An overloaded fishing boat carrying 28 people capsized in eastern Indonesia, killing at least two children and leaving seven other people missing, an official said Monday. Boat crews on nearby vessels recovered the bodies of two children an...

Reports: NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

The NHL and the NHL Players Association have agreed on the return-to-play protocols for this season, according to multiple reports Sunday. The sides reportedly were still negotiating an extension to their collective bargaining agreement. Th...

Saudi Arabia announces haj health measures for domestic pilgrims

Saudi Arabia announced health protocols to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the 2020 haj season, banning gatherings and meetings between pilgrims, the state news agency said on Monday. Saudi Arabia decided in June to limit the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020