Mamata launches document scanning app made by her govt, says it reflects patriotism

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a mobile application, developed by the state's information technology (IT) department, to scan documents and said it reflects patriotism. The state government's 'Self Scan' app came days after the Centre banned 59 Chinese mobile applications and amid a call for boycott of Chinese goods.

"I would always want to use an app prepared in my country. It reflects patriotism. What Bengal thinks today, the whole world thinks tomorrow," Banerjee said after launching the application. 'Self Scan' is absolutely free, secured and quite an advanced app, she said.

"At a time when a debate is going on about which (mobile) application one should use or whether use anything at all, our IT team has developed this. Today, I launch the Self Scan (mobile) application. We do not want to get into any debate," Banerjee said. No information of the user will be stored in the server, the chief minister said, adding that anybody around the world can use it.

"This is like your sweet home where no intruder will be able to poke his nose (into it) and snatch away your privacy," she said and thanked IT department secretary Rajeev Kumar and his team for developing the document scanning app. India on June 29 banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok, UC Browser and Cam Scanner, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The ban came in the backdrop of the standoff with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh.