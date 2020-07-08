Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong blames Centre for job losses and plight of NRIs abroad

The Congress party slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the issue of job losses in the country as well as for plight of NRIs abroad stating that it has "proved to be singularly and uniquely disastrous for the country".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 09:03 IST
Cong blames Centre for job losses and plight of NRIs abroad
Congress leader KC Venugopal. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the issue of job losses in the country as well as for plight of NRIs abroad stating that it has "proved to be singularly and uniquely disastrous for the country". "The Modi Government at the Centre has proved to be singularly and uniquely disastrous for the country. Consistently pulling the country down on all socio-economic indices ever since it came into power in 2014, the thoughtless and mindless decisions taken by it especially during the last three months or so - ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began have wreaked havoc," Congress leader KC Venugopal said in a statement.

"The failure of the government on domestic as well as diplomatic fronts has led to an unprecedented employment crisis for our youth and working citizens," he added. The Congress leader claimed that the decision by the US to suspend H-1B Visa "will result in about 2 lakh Indians being sent back home".

"As if the nearly 13 crore domestic job losses were not enough - with many states reaching unemployment figures of 40 per cent, the decision by the United States of America to suspend H-1B Visa w.e.f. June 24 will result in about 2 lakh Indians being sent back home," he said. "Additionally of all the 85,000 H-1B Visas, since more than 60,000 were being availed by Indians, it would mean as many lost job opportunities for Indians," he added.

Venugopal went on to say that a "bigger tragedy is staring at Indians in the Gulf with the Government of Kuwait bringing about legislation limiting the number of Indians to not exceed more than 15 per cent of the total expat-population." "This in effect would mean that 8.5 lakhs Indians in Kuwait who were till now sending home hard currency and sustaining the economy of many states like Kerala will be forced to leave Kuwait and come back home where nothing but despair awaits them. In 2018, India received close to USD 4.8 billion (approx. Rs 35,939 crore at present rate) from Kuwait as remittances," he said.

"The failure of the Modi government in not creating job opportunities at home as also buckling down to even hitherto friendly states in securing India's interest is more telling than ever before," he added. The Congress leader said that despite repeated requests and written suggestions on part of the Congress party and its leadership to resurrect the Indian economy and effectively fight the COVID-19 pandemic, this government in its "arrogance has failed to do anything."

"It is demanded that Modi government wakes up and takes necessary measures to arrest the continuous down slide by addressing issues at home and standing up to the threats being imposed on the Indian employees abroad," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ban on dog meat by Nagaland govt sparks debate

Following the Nagaland governments order to ban the trading of dogs and also the sale of both cooked and uncooked dog-meat, a debate has emerged as to whether the order passed by the state government is democratic or not. While regarded as ...

Nepal's ruling communist party's meet to decide PM's future deferred again

A crucial meeting of Nepals ruling communist party to decide the political future of embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was on Wednesday postponed once again for Friday, amidst intra-party rifts and calls for his resignation over his s...

Horse racing-Victoria horses banned from NSW tracks after border closure

Racehorses from the Australian state of Victoria were banned from courses and stables in New South Wales on Wednesday, Racing NSW said. The ban follows Tuesdays closure of the border between the countrys two most populous states because of ...

Paris Jackson opens up about past self-harm attempts

Actor-Model Paris Jackson recently admitted that she struggles with body image, and faced self-harm in the past. According to Fox News, in an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, the 22-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020