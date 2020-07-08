Left Menu
Those who fight for truth can't be intimidated, says Rahul Gandhi after probe into trusts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre's decision to constitute an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into "violation of various legal provisions" by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:50 IST
Those who fight for truth can't be intimidated, says Rahul Gandhi after probe into trusts
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre's decision to constitute an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into "violation of various legal provisions" by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Attacking the prime minister, Gandhi said that he doesn't understand the fact that "those who fight for the truth cannot be intimidated."

"Mr Modi believes the world is like him. He thinks everyone has a price or can be intimidated. He will never understand that those who fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated," Gandhi's tweet read. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced that it set up an inter-ministerial committee to probe various violations by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

"MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee," Home Ministry said. Recently, BJP President JP Nadda had alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received funds from various government PSUs.

On June 27, Nadda alleged that the money received in PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) between 2005-2008 was diverted to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF). (ANI)

