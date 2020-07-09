Left Menu
Pondy Lt Guv Kiran Bedi tests negative for coronavirus

A team of doctors and other health professionals from Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital here collected the swabs of the Lt Governor and other staff for testing on Wednesday. The result has since shown that Bedi and others tested negative for COVID-19.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-07-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 11:22 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday, a day after an employee of the Raj Nivas here was found to be infected with the virus. A release from Raj Nivas said the Health department has informed that the result of the Covid Test, which the Lt Governor had undergone on Wednesday has come out negative.

It also said that the office of Lt Governor would adhere to the protocol of keeping all the staff, who were primary contacts, in home quarantine even though they had tested negative. Bedi and other staff underwent coronavirus tests after an employee of the Raj Nivas tested positive for the infection.

Meanwhile, Bedi told PTI: "We did not want to leave anything to chance and hence got tested." After the staff tested positive, Raj Nivas, the office of the Lt Governor was shut for a 48-hour period for sanitisation. A team of doctors and other health professionals from Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital here collected the swabs of the Lt Governor and other staff for testing on Wednesday.

The result has since shown that Bedi and others tested negative for COVID-19..

