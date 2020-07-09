Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION BOM9 MP-ENCOUNTER-6TH LD DUBEY-ARREST Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain temple after buying prasad; 2 aides killed in UP Bhopal/Lucknow: Alleged gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested outside a temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain on Thursday after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt for the man accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his home in Kanpur

DEL56 BIZ-LD PM ECONOMY Modi woos global cos with investment-friendly business environment New Delhi: Wooing global companies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Asia's third-largest economy is one of the most open in the world and offers investment friendly, competitive business environment and immense opportunities

DEL58 PM-2ND LD VARANASI PM applauds UP for containing the spread of coronavirus New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said despite a population of nearly 24 crore, Uttar Pradesh managed to check the spread of coronavirus and overcame apprehensions on how the pandemic would impact the state. DEL74 VIRUS-MHA COVID-19 situation in Delhi shows 'remarkable' improvement: MHA New Delhi: With a recovery rate of over 72 per cent and doubling rate of nearly 30 days, the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has shown remarkable improvement in recent days, the Union Home Ministry said Thursday. DEL51 VIRUS-GoM 8 states account for 90 pc active coronavirus cases in India: GoM on COVID-19 informed New Delhi: Eight states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, account for around 90 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in the country and 80 per cent of the active cases have been reported from 49 districts, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed on Thursday. DEL68 HRD-LD SYLLABUS Uninformed commentary on exclusion of topics from CBSE syllabus to portray false narrative: HRD min New Delhi: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday said there has been an "uninformed commentary" on the exclusion of certain topics from the CBSE syllabus to portray a false narrative. DEL14 RAHUL-UP-CRIME Is this the India of our dreams: Rahul on sexual exploitation of girls in UP's Chitrakoot New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government on Thursday over a media report on sexual exploitation of minor girls in the mines of Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, asking "is this the India of our dreams"? DEL63 ED-YES BANK-ATTACH ED attaches over Rs 2,200 crore assets of Rana Kapoor, others in Yes Bank PMLA case New Delhi: Assets worth about Rs 2,203 crore of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and others have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the anti-money laundering law, officials said on Thursday. LEGAL LGD9 DL-HC-DU-LD EXAMS Examination process nerve wracking, students' career at stake: HC to DU on postponing exams New Delhi: Examinations are nerve-wracking and career of thousands of students is at stake, the Delhi High Court said on Thursday, pulling up the Delhi University for repeatedly postponing the exams of final year undergraduate courses in the last few weeks. LGD6 VIRUS-SC-MIGRANTS SC pulls up Maharashtra govt for claiming everything fine on migrant workers' issue New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday pulled up the Maharashtra government on the migrant workers issue and refused to accept its claim that there was no problem in the state on this front, saying it is its duty to find out the lapses and act on them. LGD10 VIRUS-DL-COURT-JUDGE District Judge of Karkardooma District Court tests positive for COVID-19 New Delhi: District and Sessions Judge of Karkardooma District courts complex has tested positive for COVID-19, said a circular on Thursday. FOREIGN FGN20 CHINA-INDIA-BORDER Chinese, Indian border troops taken 'effective measures' to disengage along LAC: China Beijing: China on Thursday said Chinese and Indian troops have taken "effective measures" to disengage at the Galwan Valley and other areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and the situation is "stable and improving," days after the two sides agreed on an expeditious withdrawal of soldiers from all the standoff points. By K J M Varma FGN22 UK-NIRAV MODI UK court extends Nirav Modi's judicial remand to Aug 6 London: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is fighting extradition to India, was on Thursday further remanded in custody until August 6 after he appeared at a regular remand hearing before a UK court on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank fraud and money laundering case. FGN23 NEPAL-NCP-OLI Nepal's communist party seems headed for split;Oli, Prachanda talks fail to yield positive outcome Kathmandu: Nepal's ruling communist party has failed to address the intra-party rifts as Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and NCP executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' have failed to reach a consensus despite holding over half-a-dozen meetings in a week, a media report said on Thursday.