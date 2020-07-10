Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chirag says holding Bihar polls during pandemic will put people at risk, JD(U) differs

BJP ally LJP on Friday joined the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal in expressing concern over holding the Bihar assembly polls amid a spread of COVID-19 cases, with its president Chirag Paswan saying it will put people at risk and may result in a very low voter turnout.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:45 IST
Chirag says holding Bihar polls during pandemic will put people at risk, JD(U) differs

BJP ally LJP on Friday joined the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal in expressing concern over holding the Bihar assembly polls amid a spread of COVID-19 cases, with its president Chirag Paswan saying it will put people at risk and may result in a very low voter turnout. Paswan's comments have again highlighted his party's rift with its allies, especially the JD(U), which was quick to snub him and asserted that timely elections would be in interests of "good governance". The BJP's response was more guarded as the party said that conducting elections was the prerogative of the Election Commission. In his tweets, the Lok Janshakti Party president said, "Not only Bihar but entire country is affected by the coronavirus. It has impacted finances of the Centre as well as Bihar. Holding elections amid this will financially burden the state more." He added, "The Election Commission should take a decision with a lot of deliberations. It should not happen that a huge population is put into danger. Polling percentage may also be very low if elections are held amid this pandemic which is not good for democracy." However, he said his party is ready for the polls.

The state polls are due in October-November. The Election Commission has so far not made any official announcement about the schedule. A few days ago, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said that it would not be proper to hold the elections during the pandemic as he described the situation in the state as "scary".

Asked about whether he thought it would be proper to hold elections in time in view of the rising cases of the infection, he had said, "I think it would not be proper. The situation in the state is scary and the people have been left to fend for themselves in the face of the raging pandemic." Both the BJP and the JD(U) have asserted that they are ready for the polls and have been holding organisational meetings. JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said his party believes that the Election Commission has taken a decision after consultations with all political parties to hold the elections on time.

"The Janata Dal (United) has made its preparations keeping in mind the possibility of the elections being held on time," he said. He added that timely elections would be in interests of "good governance and helping Bihar get its due respect on the national stage". BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that the EC is already working on modalities to ensure not only free and fare but also safe elections in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

If the EC is satisfied with situation, then the elections will surely be taking place on time, Anand said in a statement. "Any political party is free to express an opinion but conducting the election is the sole prerogative of the EC. We will go by the decision of EC related to Bihar elections due in October- November 2020," he added.

Paswan has been critical of the Nitish Kumar-led government over a host of issues, including its handling of the migrant crisis. The LJP believes that Kumar, the JD(U) president, has been working to marginaise it within the NDA fold and is not keen of giving it an adequate number of seats to contest in the assembly polls..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

German abattoir in coronavirus outbreak stops sub-contracting workers

A German abattoir and meat packing group at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak said on Friday it would hire 1,000 workers and stop using sub-contractors for animal slaughtering and meat processing. The Toennies slaughterhouse and meat pac...

Hungarian paprika farmers fend off drought with new ideas and EU help

Paprika farmer Peter Szabo from Batya, a village by the Danube in central Hungary, had battled against worsening drought for years until he found a natural method to drastically reduce his crops need for irrigation.Szabo began mixing volcan...

India's economic recovery started from June: SBI chairman

The countrys economy, which witnessed a disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak, has started recovering from June, State Bank of Indias Chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Friday. Speaking at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, Kumar said...

Travelling coffee-cup memorial for Srebrenica's dead comes home

More than 8,000 traditional Bosnian coffee cups were installed as a memorial in the town of Srebrenica on Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the massacre of Muslim men and boys by Serb forces near the end of Bosnias war. The porcelain c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020