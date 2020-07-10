Kejriwal reviews Delhi's coronavirus death analysis

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reviewed the analysis of deaths due to COVID-19 in the national capital, an official said. The official said that the chief minister asked the principal secretary (health) to work on the analysis further with more data and update the report as he found it "inadequate".

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present during the meeting. Earlier this week, Kejriwal had directed the principal secretary (health) to share a detailed analysis of factors behind all COVID-19 deaths in the capital in the last two weeks. According to officials, the objective was to take all possible measures to further reduce deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi. Deaths have already reduced from a peak over 120 per day in June to 50 on July 7.

Meanwhile, the government, another official said, has also identified a private company to outsource the task of tele-counseling of COVID-19 patients under home isolation in the city. The official said that the tender process is over and the firm has been identified. On Friday, Delhi recorded 2,089 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city to over 1.09 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,300.

Forty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, a Delhi health department bulletin said Friday evening.