Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's planned order on 'dreamer' immigrants will not include amnesty -White House

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 05:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 05:57 IST
Trump's planned order on 'dreamer' immigrants will not include amnesty -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump's planned executive order on immigration will not include amnesty for migrants who are in the United States illegally but arrived in the country as children, a White House spokesman said on Friday.

"This does not include amnesty," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement, after Trump said in a television interview his planned order would include a road to citizenship for such immigrants, known as "Dreamers." In the interview with Spanish-language TV network Telemundo, Trump said his executive order would involve Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the program that protects hundreds of thousands of such immigrants from deportation.

"I'm going to do a big executive order. ... And I'm going to make DACA a part of it," Trump said. "We're going to have a road to citizenship." The U.S. Supreme Court last month dealt a major setback to Trump's hardline immigration policies, blocking his bid to end DACA, which was created in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.

The ruling did not prevent Trump from trying again to end the program. But his administration may find it difficult to rescind it - and win any ensuing legal battle - before the Nov. 3 election in which he is seeking a second term in office. The White House statement said Trump's executive order would establish a merit-based immigration system and reiterated that Trump would work with Congress on a legislative solution that "could include citizenship, along with strong border security and permanent merit-based reforms," but no amnesty.

Roughly 644,000 people - mostly Hispanic immigrants born in Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras - are currently enrolled in DACA, which protects them from deportation and provides them work permits. Their average age is 26. It does not offer a path to citizenship. Trump's remarks to Telemundo drew an immediate rebuke from his fellow Republican, Senator Ted Cruz, who wrote in a Twitter post that "it would be a HUGE mistake if Trump tries to illegally expand amnesty."

"There is ZERO constitutional authority for a President to create a “road to citizenship” by executive fiat," Cruz wrote. Trump gave the interview to Telemundo as part of his outreach to Hispanic voters, who will be crucial to the outcome of his Nov. 3 election showdown with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Most adults infected with COVID-19 in South Africa are asymptomatic cases: official

Of all adults infected with COVID-19 in South Africa, 50 to 66 per cent are asymptomatic cases, with many infections going undetected, a health official has claimed. The coronavirus, which first emerged in Chinas Wuhan city, has claimed 3,8...

U.S. sets record for new COVID cases third day in a row at nearly 69,000

New cases of COVID-19 rose by nearly 69,000 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a record for the third consecutive day as Walt Disney Co. stuck to its plans to reopen its flagship theme park in hard-hit...

'A free man': Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence

President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elect...

U.S. sets record for new COVID cases third day in a row at 67,000

New cases of COVID-19 rose by 68,000 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a record for the third consecutive day as Walt Disney Co. stuck to its plans to reopen its flagship theme park in hard-hit Florid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020