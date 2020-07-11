These are the top stories at 1 pm. DEL20 BIZ-VIRUS-RBI-DAS Indian economy showing signs of returning to normalcy: RBI Governor Mumbai: The Indian economy has started showing signs of normalcy with ease in lockdown restrictions across the country, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday. DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8.2 lakh with 27,114 new cases, death toll climbs to 22,123 New Delhi: With a record single-day increase of 27,114 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past the eight-lakh mark on Saturday, just four days after crossing the seven-lakh post, according to health ministry data.

NATION: DEL22 CONG-SONIA-MPS-MEETING Sonia holds meet with Cong LS MPs to discuss political, COVID-19 situation in India New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha MPs through video conferencing on Saturday and is learnt to have discussed with them the COVID-19 situation in the country. DEL14 RAHUL-MODI-SOLAR PROJECT Rahul attacks PM Modi over assertion that solar project in MP's Rewa is Asia's largest New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his assertion that the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project in Madhya Pradesh is the largest in Asia.

DEL19 ENCOUNTER-LD ARUNACHAL Six insurgents killed in encounter in Arunachal Pradesh New Delhi: Six NSCN(IM) insurgents were killed in an encounter with security forces in Khonsa area of Arunachal Pradesh early on Saturday morning, military sources said. DEL2 JK-INFILTRATION J-K: Army foils infiltration attempt along LoC; 2 militants killed Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Saturday as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said. BOM4 MH-PAWAR-LD SAAMANA Don't take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost:Pawar Mumbai: Taking aim at the BJP, NCP president Sharad Pawar has said that politicians should not take voters for granted as even powerful leaders like Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had been defeated in elections.

MDS1 TN-CM-FISHERMEN Palaniswami urges Centre to take steps to repatriate 40 TN fishermen from Iran Chennai, Jul 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has urged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to arrange for repatriation of 40 fishermen from the state who had been left behind in Iran. FOREIGN: FGN5 US-TRUMP-IMMIGRATION US Prez Trump working on executive order to establish merit-based immigration system: White House Washington: US President Donald Trump is working on an executive order to establish a merit-based immigration system, the White House has said. By Lalit K Jha.

FGN6 US-CHINA-DEAL Trump rules out phase 2 trade deal with China Washington: US President Donald Trump has for the time being ruled out a second phase trade deal with China, saying the relationship between the two countries has been severely damaged with Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 SINGAPORE-LD RESULTS Singapore PM Lee returns to power with ‘clear mandate’; Oppn gains Singapore, Jul 11 (PTI) Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has secured a “clear mandate” with his ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) winning 83 of the 93 contested parliamentary seats in the general election held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Opposition gaining ground by winning a record 10 seats. By Gurdip Singh. FGN13 US-PRIMARY-NJ-INDIAN Entrepreneur Rik Mehta becomes first Indian-American to win GOP primary for Senate from New Jersey Washington: Entrepreneur Rik Mehta has become the first Indian-American to win the Republican primary for the Senate seat from the US state of New Jersey. By Lalit K Jha FGN12 VIRUS-UN-INDIA-JAPAN Strengthened cooperation in science, tech key to accelerating COVID-19 response: India, Japan at UN United Nations: India and Japan at the UN have said that a strengthened cooperation in science, technology and innovation is key to accelerating the collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 12 million people and killed more than 560,000 globally. By Yoshita Singh FGN14 VIRUS-WHO-DHARAVI WHO chief praises efforts to control COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slum Geneva: The World Health Organisation has praised the efforts taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in Dharavi, one of the world's largest slums, underscoring the need for community engagement along with national unity and global solidarity to turn the pandemic around.