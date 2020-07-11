Phones of MPs, MLAs are being taped by Rajasthan Police's SOG, alleges RLP leader

Phones of MPs, MLAs are being taped by Rajasthan Police's SOG, alleges RLP leaderPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-07-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 22:31 IST
Phones of MPs and MLAs are being taped in Rajasthan by the state police's special operation group (SOG) in violation of the right to privacy, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener Hanuman Beniwal alleged on Saturday
Beniwal, whose party is an NDA constituent, also alleged that attempts were made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to poach three RLP MLAs during the Rajya Sabha elections last month
"The SOG is tapping phones (of MPs and MLAs) on directions of the state government," the Nagaur MP said. Commenting on Gehlot's statement that BJP leaders were doing politics like in a 'Bakra-mandi' (goat market), Beniwal said he has insulted the MLAs of the state and he should apologise.
