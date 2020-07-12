Congress accuses BJP of 'hatching conspiracy'; BJP, RLP attacks Rajasthan CM for 'governance failure'

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to topple the State government" by "buying" MLAs by offering them up to Rs 25 crore, a charge denied by the opposition party and its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which have claimed that "infighting" inside Congress was at play. They also accused Gehlot of not trusting his own MLAs.

Hours after a cabinet meeting, cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyavas said, "We have no information what CM Gehlot has talked to high command. BJP is hatching a conspiracy. However, the BJP needs to realize that it will not succeed in Rajasthan. We have shown them during Rajya Sabha Elections." "The BJP needs to realize that it is not Madhya Pradesh. They have succeeded in MP, but we are alert now, they will not be able to destabilise the government here," he added.

Responding to allegations, Rajasthan BJP President Satish Punia said, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is a cunning politician, he is trying to blame BJP for his failure in governance. The allegations are completely baseless. He has the numbers then who will try to destabilise the government?" RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal alleged that the chief minister was "spreading rumpours" about poaching of MLAs.

"Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is spreading rumours that his MLAs are being poached, but the truth is he does not trust his own MLAs. It is a false allegation that we are attempting to destabilise the government" A special Operations Group (SOG) had on Saturday arrested two persons - Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani- in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise the State government, Rajasthan Additional Director General Ashok Kumar Rathore said.

Rathore said the two men are being questioned and will be produced in court. Earlier ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Government Chief Whip in Rajasthan Assembly, Mahesh Joshi had written to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, alleging that attempts were being made to destabilise the State Government by luring his party's MLAs and independent MLAs who support the Government.

Congress party has 107 MLAs, including six from BSP who changed camps last year. The party has support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the 200-member Assembly. (ANI)