BJP trying to topple Congress govt in Rajasthan, says Avinash Pande

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to topple Congress government in the state and said that the ruling party at the Centre will fail in its attempt as 'everything is fine'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 20:06 IST
Rajasthan Congress In-charge Avinash Pande. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to topple Congress government in the state and said that the ruling party at the Centre will fail in its attempt as 'everything is fine'. "We had a talk with Rajasthan Congress MLAs who had gone to Delhi and now, after talks, many of them have returned back to Jaipur. BJP is trying to topple Congress government in the state, but it will not be successful. Everything is fine," Avinash Pande said.

"Congress is strongly working together. All MLAs have trust and faith in the party and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. BJP is deliberately diverting the present situation," added Pande. Expressing confidence that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government will continue to rule in the state, he said that the Rajasthan government will complete a five-year term.

"This Conspiracy is created by the BJP government and they have been trying this for one year. I can say that all Rajasthan Congress MLAs will work together and Congress government in Rajasthan will complete five years of its tenure," Pande said. "BJP government at the Centre deliberately diverting the present situation. People need help on the ground level but the Central government could not fulfill the needs of the people in the present COVID-19 crises time," added Pande.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of party MLAs and ministers in Jaipur on Sunday night.The crisis in Rajasthan Congress has deepened with Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at loggerheads. While Gehlot is blaming BJP for trying to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the state.Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said that special operations group (SOG) gave notices the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Whip, some other ministers and MLAs in connection with Congress Legislative Party's complaint regarding horse-trading by BJP. (ANI)

