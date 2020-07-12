Left Menu
Maha BJP chief alleges corruption in COVID-19 fight in state

PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 12-07-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 23:48 IST
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Sunday alleged that corruption has taken place in the state during the COVID-19 management and his party would raise the issue once the pandemic ends. Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, he said that it was commendable that the COVID-19 situation in Dharavi slum has come under control, but asked whether it happened due to the efforts of the state government or the RSS workers.

"If some good work has been done in Dharavi, it is commendable. But the question is whether the turnaround in Dharavi happened due to efforts of the state government or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers, who risked their lives and conducted house-to-house screening of people," he said. The former minister added that the RSS volunteers had got the people in Dharavi admitted to hospitals with the help of the Brihanmubai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"If the COVID-19 comes under control in Mumbai, we are happy, but are we not supposed to talk about the corruption that has taken place in the COVID-19 management," he said. He added that there were irregularities in the purchase of bags for dead bodies.

"The material for COVID centres in Goregaon and other parts of Mumbai was procured on rent when it was available at affordable price," he added. "Let the coronavirus situation get over, we will raise all these issues in the Assembly. We will raise issue about who got the contracts...We will establish the links," he added.

