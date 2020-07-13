Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

Meanwhile, the state elections division has seen a USD 90,000 reduction for the current budget year as Georgia — like the rest of the nation — deals with a decline in revenues due to the pandemic. The state's remaining federal funds will be used to help cover the costs of developing an online system for voters to request absentee ballots, a less expensive option than sending ballot applications to every voter, and exploring whether installing plexiglass dividers around voting machines could allow more voters in a polling place at one time.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 11:20 IST
Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@nvdems)

The demand for mail-in ballots is surging. Election workers need training. And polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields during the COVID-19 pandemic. As officials prepare for the November 3 election, one certainty is clear: It's coming with a big price tag.

"Election officials don't have nearly the resources to make the preparations and changes they need to make to run an election in a pandemic," said Wendy Weiser, head of the democracy program at the Brennan Center for Justice. "We are seeing this all over the place." The pandemic has sent state and local officials scrambling to prepare for an election like few others, an extraordinary endeavor during a presidential contest, as virus cases continue to rise across much of the U.S. COVID-related worries are bringing demands for steps to make sure elections that are just four months away are safe. But long-promised federal aid to help cash-starved states cope is stalled on Capitol Hill.

The money would help pay for transforming the age-old voting process into a pandemic-ready system. Central to that is the costs for printing mail-in ballots and postage. There are also costs to ensure in-person voting is safe with personal protective equipment, or PPE, for poll workers, who tend to be older and more at risk of getting sick from the virus, and training for new workers. Pricey machines are needed to quickly count the vote. Complicating matters is President Donald Trump's aversion to mail-in balloting. With worrisome regularity, he derides the process as rigged, even though there's no evidence of fraud and his own reelection team is adapting to the new reality of widespread mail-in voting.

"As cases of coronavirus in this country rise, it's vital that all voters be able to cast their ballots from home, to cast their ballots by mail," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. A huge COVID response bill passed by the House in May contains a whopping USD 3.6 billion to help states with their elections, but the Senate won't turn to the measure until late July. Republicans fought a USD 400 million installments of election aid this March before agreeing to it.

But key Senate Republicans seem likely to support more election funding, despite Trump's opposition, and are even offering to lower a requirement that states put up "matching" funds to qualify for the federal cash. "I'm prepared not only to look at more money for the states to use as they see fit for elections this year but also to even consider whatever kind of matching requirement we have," said Roy Blunt, R-Mo., chairman of the Senate panel with responsibility for the issue.

"We can continue to work toward an election that produces a result that people have confidence in and done in a way that everybody that wants to vote, gets to vote." The pandemic erupted this spring in the middle of state primaries, forcing many officials to delay their elections by days, weeks, and even months. They had to deal with a wave of poll worker cancellations, polling place changes, and an explosion of absentee ballots. Voting rights groups are particularly concerned with the consolidations of polling places that contributed to long lines in Milwaukee, Atlanta, and Las Vegas. They fear a repeat in November.

As negotiations on the next COVID relief bill begin on Capitol Hill, the final figure for elections is sure to end up much less than the USD 3.6 billion envisioned by the House. That figure followed the recommendations of the Brennan Center to prepare for an influx of absentee ballots while providing more early voting options and protecting neighborhood polling places. Even before the pandemic, election offices typically work under tight budgets. Iowa Secretary of State Paul D. Pate, who serves as president of the National Association of Secretaries of State, said the group has been calling on the federal government to provide a steady source of funds, particularly to help address ongoing costs of protecting the nation's election systems from cyberthreats.

For Georgia's primary last month, election officials spent $8.1 million of the roughly USD 10.9 million the state has received in federal funds. The money was used to send absentee ballot applications to 6.9 million active registered voters and print absentee ballots for county election offices. Some of it also was used to purchase PPE and secure drop-off boxes for counties. Meanwhile, the state elections division has seen a USD 90,000 reduction for the current budget year as Georgia like the rest of the nation deals with a decline in revenues due to the pandemic.

The state's remaining federal funds will be used to help cover the costs of developing an online system for voters to request absentee ballots, a less expensive option than sending ballot applications to every voter, and exploring whether installing plexiglass dividers around voting machines could allow more voters in a polling place at one time. In Colorado, which is already a universal vote-by-mail state, the Denver election office has had to reduce its budget by 7.5%, which amounts to nearly USD 980,000. Jocelyn Bucaro, Denver's elections director, said the federal funds sent earlier this year helped with purchasing PPE and other pandemic-related supplies.

Iowa similarly spent its federal dollars on mail-in ballots and pandemic supplies, Pate said. Vote-by-mail veterans and vendors of the equipment, software, ballots, and envelopes that will be needed in November say the window to buy them is quickly closing.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition says intercepts missiles, drones from Yemen's Houthis

Yemens Saudi-Led coalition said on Monday it intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six explosive drones launched overnight by Houthi forces towards the kingdom.Cross-border attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement have escalated si...

Karnataka opposition parties urge govt to enforce lockdown in entire state

As Bengaluru prepares for a seven-day lockdown from Tuesday following the spike in COVID- 19 cases, opposition parties in Karnataka have urged the government to enforce the measure in the entire state. JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda and Congr...

141 dead or missing in floods in China

Over 140 people have died or are missing in the catastrophic floods that have been wreaking havoc in China since last month, affecting more than 37 million and damaging 28,000 houses, media reports said on Monday. Chinas State Flood Control...

Mercedes-Benz India enhances digital play with introduction of new elements

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Monday said it has launched various digital initiatives in order to cater to varied customer requirements in the country. The company has introduced DSDNxt Digital Service Drive Next, under which it wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020