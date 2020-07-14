Left Menu
Need thorough, impartial probe to unravel truth: Bengal guv on BJP MLA's death

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday demanded an impartial probe into the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy, saying that political violence and vendetta seemed to continue unabated in the state.

Updated: 14-07-2020 00:05 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday demanded an impartial probe into the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy, saying that political violence and vendetta seemed to continue unabated in the state. Dhankhar said the police version that it was a "suicide" was indicative of a "cover up" and "police prejudice".

"Political violence and vendetta @MamataOfficial shows no signs of abating," Dhankhar tweeted. "Death of Debendra Nath Roy, Hemtabad MLA-Uttar Dinajpur District, raises serious issues including allegations of murder." "Need for a thorough, impartial probe to unravel the truth and blunt political violence," the governor said. The body of Ray, in his 60s, was found hanging from the ceiling of a verandah outside a shuttered shop near his home in Bindal village in Hemtabad area of the district, police said.

West Bengal police said a suicide note was found from his shirt pocket where he blamed two people for his death. "Police stance at top that it is 'suicide' is indicative of cover up- smacks with police prejudice, not without obvious intentions," Dhankhar said.

"Autopsy be VIDEOGRAPHED BY EXPERT TEAM AS PER SUPREME COURT DIRECTIVES," he tweeted. "Highest TRANSPARENCY be observed @MamataOfficial." A BJP delegation, led by party state president Dilip Ghosh, met Dhankhar later in the evening, seeking his intervention for a CBI inquiry into the incident. "BJP Sr leaders MP Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha and others called on me and sought CBI investigation of political murder of Hematabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy," he tweeted.

The governor said the delegation expressed concern at "supari" postings of police officials, tasked to "harass and liquidate" opposition leaders. "Incident has sent shock waves. Have impressed @MamataOfficial for fair investigation. Police Officials cannot be "law unto themselves" or politically motivated," the governor posted on Twitter, "Inappropriate and demeaning treatment of opposition MPs and leaders by police officials will not be countenanced," he added.

Roy had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment -- a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes -- on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls. He, however, did not resign as CPI(M) legislator in the state assembly. The BJP leader's family has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident as they suspect that he was murdered.

The BJP has termed Roy's death a "cold-blooded murder" by the ruling Trinamool Congress. TMC district president Kanailal Agarwal rejected the BJP's allegations, adding that it was for the police to investigate the cause of Roy's death. PTI PNT HMB

