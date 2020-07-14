Trump congratulates Polish President Duda's 'historic' re-election

Trump congratulates Polish President Duda's 'historic' re-electionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 04:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 04:51 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated Andrzej Duda on his "historic" re-election as president of Poland.
"Congratulations to my friend President @AndrzejDuda of Poland on his historic re-election! Looking forward to continuing our important work together across many issues, including defense, trade, energy, and telecommunications security!" Trump wrote in a Twitter post.
Duda won five more years in power on a socially conservative, religious platform in a closely fought election.
