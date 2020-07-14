Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's opposition gearing up for snap polls, says potential PM candidate

Malaysia's opposition is preparing for early elections after a crucial vote in the lower house this week showed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin may lack a parliamentary majority, said Mohd Shafie Apdal, a potential rival for the premiership. Muhyiddin on Monday succeeded in his bid to replace the speaker of parliament's lower house by a margin of two votes.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 14-07-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 12:11 IST
Malaysia's opposition gearing up for snap polls, says potential PM candidate
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (File photo) Image Credit: Facebook (@ts.muhyiddin)

Malaysia's opposition is preparing for early elections after a crucial vote in the lower house this week showed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin may lack a parliamentary majority, said Mohd Shafie Apdal, a potential rival for the premiership.

Muhyiddin on Monday succeeded in his bid to replace the speaker of parliament's lower house by a margin of two votes. But he fell one vote short of a simple majority with only half of the 222 lawmakers in the house voting for his motion. "It is not even a simple majority. It is clear that it is a hung parliament," Mohd Shafie told a group of reporters on Tuesday.

"Elections are not far away, it's just around the corner," he said, anticipating Malaysia would hold a national election well before it falls due in 2023. He said the tabling and parliamentary vote on the 2021 budget in November would be another crucial test for the government.

Southeast Asia's third-largest economy has been grappling with political uncertainty since Muhyiddin was unexpectedly made prime minister in March by forging an alliance with the graft-tainted UMNO party that was defeated in a 2018 election. The opposition, which now includes his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad, has accused Muhyiddin of grabbing power by shifting allegiances instead of earning it at the ballot box and has vowed to oust him.

However, the opposition has been fighting over who should be their prime ministerial candidate. Ninety-five-year-old Mahathir and his ally-turned-foe Anwar Ibrahim have both declared their intentions to be the bloc's candidate, but Mahathir later threw his support behind Mohd Shafie. A long-time UMNO stalwart, Shafie was suspended from the party in 2016 for questioning the then-prime minister Najib Razak over his handling of the 1MDB scandal. He later quit the party to form his own party based in his home state of Sabah in Malaysian Borneo and became the state's chief minister after the 2018 polls.

Mohd Shafie said he was still weighing whether to be a candidate and has received messages of support from some lawmakers in Anwar's party. The opposition needs to work harder to show a united front and present clear economic policies to recover from the coronavirus pandemic to win over voters in any election, he said.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor with boxing team tests positive for coronavirus, primary contacts to be retested

Indian boxing teams doctor, Amol Patil, has tested positive for coronavirus and his primary contacts, including boxers Amit Panghal and Ashish Kumar, will be tested again for the virus on Tuesday. Patil, who was with the boxing team at NSNI...

We are not demanding floor test as of now: Rajasthan BJP president

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Tuesday said the party is not demanding floor test in the state assembly as of now. Asked about floor test Poonia told ANI, At present, we are not demanding anything as of now. Our priority was that ...

63 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

63 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Puducherry on Tuesday, according to the Union Territorys UT Health Department. As of 10 am on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Puducherry stand at 1,530, including 684 active c...

Award-Winning Restaurateur Vikas Solanki Launches BlogYep to Enable People Create a Secondary Source of Income Through Blogging

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India The global pandemic COVID-19 has caused shockwaves in the world economy. Businesses everywhere are on a risk management mode right now, many sold out or shut down already, and employees are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020