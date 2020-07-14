Left Menu
Development News Edition

More fighting as Taiwan opposition again occupies parliament

The KMT has been protesting President Tsai Ing-wen's nomination of her senior aide Chen Chu to head the Control Yuan, an independent government watchdog, saying it is "political cronyism". Lawmakers from both parties fought outside the building before a group of KMT legislators got into parliament's main chamber, occupying the central podium seeking to prevent a confirmation hearing for Chen.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 14-07-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 12:13 IST
More fighting as Taiwan opposition again occupies parliament
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Taiwan's main opposition party again occupied parliament on Tuesday to protest against the nomination of a close aide to the president to a top-level watchdog, after fighting with ruling party lawmakers to get into the building. Violence and protests inside the chamber are not unusual in Taiwan, a spirited democracy where passions often run over.

Last month fights erupted inside the chamber after lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) broke through barricades erected by the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) who had occupied it to protest against government "tyranny". The KMT has been protesting President Tsai Ing-wen's nomination of her senior aide Chen Chu to head the Control Yuan, an independent government watchdog, saying it is "political cronyism".

Lawmakers from both parties fought outside the building before a group of KMT legislators got into parliament's main chamber, occupying the central podium seeking to prevent a confirmation hearing for Chen. KMT lawmakers overturned the stand where Chen was due to speak, unveiling banners reading "no to cronyism, withdraw the nomination", and shouted back and forth with their DPP opposite numbers.

"We cannot accept this and are resolutely opposed to it," KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang told supporters outside parliament, some of whom were involved in brief scuffles with the police. Chen expressed regret she was unable to get into the building, saying the opposition was denying her a chance to be heard.

"For lack of a better option, the opposition can only make smears and accusations, using irrational methods to stop me from going to the podium," she said in a statement. The DPP has a large parliamentary majority and has been angered by the targeting of Chen, who was jailed in 1980 for helping lead pro-democracy demonstrations against the then-KMT government when Taiwan was a dictatorship.

The KMT was trounced in January's parliamentary and presidential elections, having failed to shake off accusations they were too pro-China. The party traditionally favors close ties with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor with boxing team tests positive for coronavirus, primary contacts to be retested

Indian boxing teams doctor, Amol Patil, has tested positive for coronavirus and his primary contacts, including boxers Amit Panghal and Ashish Kumar, will be tested again for the virus on Tuesday. Patil, who was with the boxing team at NSNI...

We are not demanding floor test as of now: Rajasthan BJP president

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Tuesday said the party is not demanding floor test in the state assembly as of now. Asked about floor test Poonia told ANI, At present, we are not demanding anything as of now. Our priority was that ...

63 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

63 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Puducherry on Tuesday, according to the Union Territorys UT Health Department. As of 10 am on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Puducherry stand at 1,530, including 684 active c...

Award-Winning Restaurateur Vikas Solanki Launches BlogYep to Enable People Create a Secondary Source of Income Through Blogging

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India The global pandemic COVID-19 has caused shockwaves in the world economy. Businesses everywhere are on a risk management mode right now, many sold out or shut down already, and employees are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020