Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK reportedly poised to backtrack on Huawei inclusion in 5G

Britain's decision to re-examine the question, the results of which will be announced Tuesday, came after the US threatened to sever an intelligence-sharing arrangement because of concerns Huawei equipment could allow the Beijing government to infiltrate UK networks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also under pressure from rebels in his own Conservative Party who criticize China's new Hong Kong security law and its treatment of ethnic Uighurs, as well as Huawei's links to the Chinese government.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:07 IST
UK reportedly poised to backtrack on Huawei inclusion in 5G
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The British government is reportedly poised to backtrack on plans to give Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei a limited role in the UK's new high-speed mobile phone network, a decision with broad implications for relations between the two countries. Britain's decision to re-examine the question, the results of which will be announced Tuesday, came after the US threatened to sever an intelligence-sharing arrangement because of concerns Huawei equipment could allow the Beijing government to infiltrate UK networks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also under pressure from rebels in his own Conservative Party who criticize China's new Hong Kong security law and its treatment of ethnic Uighurs, as well as Huawei's links to the Chinese government. Ten Conservative lawmakers sent a letter to Johnson demanding that he remove Huawei from "the UK's critical national infrastructure." "Everybody has advocated engagement for years and years and years, but it's become apparent that we've been mugged by China," Neil O'Brien, a Conservative member of Parliament and secretary of the party's China Research Group, told the BBC Monday night. "We've tried to be nice and they've just become more and more aggressive." Johnson in January sought to balance economic and security pressures by agreeing to give Huawei a limited role in Britain's so-called 5G network, excluding the company from core components of the system and restricting its involvement to 35% of the overall project.

But the move set up a diplomatic clash with the Americans, who threatened to cut off security cooperation unless Britain dumped Huawei. Amid continued pressure to remove Huawei from communication networks entirely, the US in May imposed new sanctions that will bar companies around the world from using American-made machinery or software to produce chips for the Chinese company. The back and forth has put Huawei at the vortex of tensions between China and Britain.

Last fall, the U.K. called on China to give the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights free access to the Xinjiang region, where most of the country's Uighur people live. More recently, Johnson's government has criticized China's decision to impose a sweeping new national security law on Hong Kong. Britain accused the Beijing government of a serious breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration under which the UK returned control of Hong Kong to China in 1997, and announced it would open a special route to citizenship for up to 3 million eligible residents of the city.

China's ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiaoming, last week decried what he described as "gross interference" in Chinese affairs. "Britain can only be great," he said, when it has an independent foreign policy, adding that it sets a bad precedent to "make your policy in the morning and change it in the evening." "It also sends out a very bad message to the China business community," Liu said, suggesting Chinese companies might think twice about investing in Britain. "They are all watching how you handle Huawei." Rana Mitter, an Oxford University history professor specializing in China, said that the security law combined with broader resentment about the way China handled information about the coronavirus created increased wariness among Britain's politicians and the public.

But for China, it is the way Britain has handled the Huawei issue that is the major problem. Even if Britain decides that buying Huawei isn't a good idea, this could have been done more discreetly, Mitter said. "There is a sense, I suspect, in Beijing that the Huawei row has made China lose face," he said. "And this is one of the things that clearly does not go down well with China, which is, of course, a proud country, the world's second-biggest economy with the capacity to use that economic power when it wants to, and also a country which in general feels on the back foot at the moment because of the COVID pandemic and the world's reaction to that."

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. rejects China's claims in S. China Sea, adding to tensions

The United States on Monday rejected Chinas claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea, drawing criticism from China which said the U.S. position raised tension in the region, highlighting an increasingly testy relationship...

FACTBOX-Huawei's involvement in telecoms networks around the world

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei Technologies Co from Britains 5G network on Tuesday, angering China but delighting U.S. President Donald Trump by signalling that the worlds biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer wel...

UPDATE 1-John Browne steps down as Huawei UK chairman ahead of government ban

Former BP chief John Browne is stepping down as chairman of Huaweis UK operation ahead of the British government banning the Chinese company from the countrys 5G networks later on Tuesday.When Lord Browne became chairman of Huawei UKs board...

Sachin Pilot changes bio on Twitter after getting sacked as Deputy CM, PCC chief

Soon after being removed from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee PCC chief, Sachin Pilot changed his bio on Twitter and later stated, Truth can be disturbed, not defeated. Notably, the nameplate of P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020