Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leader who changed North Macedonia's name fights to keep power in vote

The newly renamed North Macedonia joined NATO this year. The opposition VMRO-DPMNE of Hristijan Mickoski opposed the name change, and also accuses Zaev's Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) of corruption and cronyism, which they deny.

Reuters | Skopje | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:31 IST
Leader who changed North Macedonia's name fights to keep power in vote
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

North Macedonia voted on Wednesday in a parliamentary election that could decide the pace of its bid for EU membership, with nationalists vying to unseat the governing Social Democrats who changed the country's name to join Western institutions. The vote was originally scheduled for April but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Voters arrived at the polling stations wearing mandatory masks.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, in office since 2017, put the country on the path towards EU membership by agreeing to add "North" to its name. That resolved a decades-old stand-off with Greece, which had viewed the name Macedonia as a claim on its province of the same name, and had blocked its neighbor's entry into both the EU and NATO. The newly renamed North Macedonia joined NATO this year.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE of Hristijan Mickoski opposed the name change and also accuses Zaev's Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) of corruption and cronyism, which they deny. Opinion polls have indicated a tight race, with one showing a narrow lead for the SDSM and another a narrow lead for the VMRO-DPMNE. Both parties have polled below 25%, meaning the winning side is almost certain to require an alliance with other groups to form a majority.

"I believe ... we have succeeded in ... convincing the people that the coalition led by SDSM is the one that will get the most support," Zaev said after voting. Mickovski said: "The people are ready for a big change that will happen today".

Parliament dissolved in February when Zaev resigned after the EU declined to set a date for membership negotiations. A month later the EU announced talks could begin. It again set no date, but diplomats said it would likely be later this year. An SDSM victory would be seen as lending momentum to Skopje's membership talks with the EU.

Skopje political analyst Petar Arsovski said if VMRO-DPMNE were to win, it would not abandon the deal with Greece but might try to hold up implementing some aspects, such as renaming the currency and changing uniform symbols, risking new obstacles to the EU bid.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Study predicts India's population may peak to 1.6 bn in 2048, decline in 2100 to 1.09 bn

Scientists have predicted that the Indias population may peak to about 1.6 billion in 2048, and decline by 32 per cent to around 1.09 billion in 2100, when it is also expected to be the worlds most populous country. The analysis, published ...

US to hit Huawei employees with visa bans for rights abuses

The Trump administration said Wednesday it will impose travel bans on employees of the Chinese technology giant Huawei and other Chinese companies the US determines are assisting authoritarian governments in cracking down on human rights, i...

Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students policy; varsities welcome move

In a surprise U-turn, the Trump administration has dropped its controversial plan to deport hundreds and thousands of international students, including Indians, if their universities switch to online-only classes in this fall semester due t...

US toughens stance against 2 Russian gas pipelines to Europe

The Trump administration on Wednesday hardened its efforts to prevent the completion of new German-Russian and Turkish-Russian pipelines by ending sanctions exemptions for companies involved in the projects and warning theyll be subject to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020