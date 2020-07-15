Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU struggles for unity ahead of crunch recovery fund summit

European Union (EU) member states struggled on Wednesday to resolve differences over a massive recovery plan for their coronavirus-hit economies but agreed a deal was crucial at an end-of-week summit for the bloc's credibility. With economies in freefall due to the pandemic, European leaders will hold their first face-to-face talks since lockdowns took hold from March and there were weeks of feuding over how the 27-nation bloc should respond.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-07-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:38 IST
EU struggles for unity ahead of crunch recovery fund summit
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

European Union (EU) member states struggled on Wednesday to resolve differences over a massive recovery plan for their coronavirus-hit economies but agreed a deal was crucial at an end-of-week summit for the bloc's credibility.

With economies in freefall due to the pandemic, European leaders will hold their first face-to-face talks since lockdowns took hold from March and there were weeks of feuding over how the 27-nation bloc should respond. At stake in the Friday-Saturday summit in Brussels is the EU's next long-term budget and an economic stimulus plan that, together, would be worth around 1.85 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

To reach an accord, many gaps will need to be bridged, especially between wealthy, thrifty northern countries, and the high-debt south that has taken the brunt of the COVID crisis. "A great deal is at stake, the credibility of the European Union is at stake," Germany's Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth said after a meeting with EU counterparts.

"We have reached a consensus that we need a quick agreement ... I won't bet on it, but I am optimistic we have a good chance of a breakthrough," he told a news conference. He said there were still many areas of disagreement, particularly over the overall size of a Recovery Fund - which the summit's chair has proposed be set at 750 billion euros - and the question of whether it is disbursed as free grants or loans.

A club of frugal states - Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Finland - strongly prefers loans to help their peers but avoid bankrolling those they see as fiscally reckless. Leaders of the bloc have held a flurry of one-on-one meetings ahead of the summit to persuade the "frugals" to drop opposition to splitting the fund into two-thirds grants and one-third repayable loans.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he saw "very difficult hours ahead" as he visited Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven for talks on Wednesday. "We have different views on the answer to the crisis, but we share a common goal," he told a news conference at the Swedish government's countryside residence Harpsund. "If we delay the response, we delay the recovery and the crisis could get worse. We all have to make some sacrifices to reach an agreement."

The COVID-19 pandemic is the latest big challenge for the EU after a debt crisis a decade ago, mass immigration in the mid-2010s and the trauma of Brexit. Some have even framed it as an existential dilemma, as eurosceptic feeling grows in countries such as Italy. ($1 = 0.8767 euros)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

Five years after New Horizons flyby, 10 cool things about Pluto

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

OFFICIAL-Simon Cowell takes control of 'Got Talent' production JV from Sony Music

Television personality and music mogul Simon Cowell will buy Sony Music Entertainments stake in their joint venture, Syco, which is home to hit talent shows like Got Talent and The X Factor, the music conglomerate said on Wednesday.The righ...

Ghaziabad builder missing case: Rs 50k reward to informer

Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for tracing a 36-year-old builder who went missing while returning home here from his office last month. Vikram Tyagi, a resident of KPD Grand Savanna society in Raj Nagar Extension, left his offi...

Police charge suspect in slaying of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

A teen suspect has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the shooting that killed an 8-year-old Atlanta girl near the site of an earlier police shooting, officials said Wednesday. Police issued warrants a day earlier for...

Doctor dies due to COVID in Assam; tally climbs to 19,754, death toll to 48

Two persons have died of COVID-19 and 1,099 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday in Assam where the total number of positive cases reached 19,754, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. A 75-year-old doctor, hail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020