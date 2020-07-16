Left Menu
Development News Edition

BAC meet likely next week on COVID-19, monsoon session

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature is likely to meet next week to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state and on holding the monsoon session of the Legislature, Assembly Speaker Nana Patole said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:30 IST
BAC meet likely next week on COVID-19, monsoon session

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature is likely to meet next week to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state and on holding the monsoon session of the Legislature, Assembly Speaker Nana Patole said on Thursday. The monsoon session, which was earlier scheduled to start from June 22, was deferred to August 3 in view of the pandemic.

Patole told PTI that the BAC is likely to meet next week to discuss the prevailing situation. Nearly 1,500 people, including legislators and other staff, are present at a time in the VidhanBhavan when the Legislature session is in progress.

The Vidhan Bhavan has a total staff strength of 750, Patole said. "At the BAC meet, the prevailing situation would be reviewed and views of the government and the opposition would be sought," he said.

The budget session of the Legislature had been cut short by a week in March after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state. Till Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 2,75,640 COVID-19 cases and 10,928 deaths due to the disease.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt plans to impose 20 pc customs duty on solar power equipment to cut imports: Thakur

The government is considering a proposal by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy MNRE to impose 20 per cent basic customs duty on solar modules to provide an edge to domestic manufacturers and discourage imports, particularly from China...

Slowing UK job losses seen as "calm before storm"

Fewer British workers lost their jobs in June and there were other signs that the hit to the labor market had eased off since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, but economists said unemployment remained on course to jump.The number of emp...

This is how you should fast for weight loss

Two daily fasting diets, also known as time-restricted feeding diets, are effective for weight loss, according to a new study published by researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago. The study reported results from a clinical tr...

Lebanon central bank sets up committee to restructure banks, memo says

Lebanons central bank has set up a committee to restructure financially stricken commercial banks and study their performance, according to a memo by the bank seen by Reuters on Thursday.The panel will also propose measures to preserve the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020