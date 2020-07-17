Left Menu
Audio 'manufactured', Cong acting in frustration: BJP

The Congress on Friday demanded the arrest of union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma after two audio clips surfaced pertaining to an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government. AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala targeted the central government and alleged that it is busy toppling Congress governments during the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:19 IST
The BJP on Friday dismissed as "manufactured" some audio clips, which the Congress has cited to accuse it of trying to topple the Rajasthan government, and said the rival party was in frustration over its "inability" to keep its house in order. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra noted that Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said soon after the rebellion by Sachin Pilot that if there are many utensils in a house, then they collide and make noise at times.  "The Congress is now trying to suppress this noise through a manufactured audio," Patra said.

The Congress is blaming the BJP to deflect criticism for its inability to keep its house in order, but truth is clear before the masses, he added. The Congress on Friday demanded the arrest of union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma after two audio clips surfaced pertaining to an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala targeted the central government and alleged that it is busy toppling Congress governments during the coronavirus pandemic. Union minister Shekhawat refuted the charge, saying his voice is not in those recordings and that he was ready to face any probe.

"This is not my voice... Let there be an investigation. I am ready to face any probe," the senior BJP leader from the state told reporters here after the Congress demanded his arrest..

