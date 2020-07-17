COVID-19: Don't extend lockdown, BJP tells Thane civic chief

A BJP delegation on Friday metThane municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma and asked him not toextend the coronavirus-induced lockdown as it was severelyaffecting the lives of people while not producing results interms of bringing down the number of COVID-19 cases

The delegation comprised Thane BJP unit chief and MLCNiranjan Davkhare, MLA Sanjay Kelkar, TMC group leader SanjayWaghule, corporator Bharat Chavan and others

The current lockdown with minimal exemptions ends onJuly 19 in the city.