Another Congress MLA resigns in Madhya Pradesh

Days after the resignation of Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, another Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh resigned from the Assembly on Friday. Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, who represents Nepanagar in Burhanpur district, submitted her resignation in person to pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma in the afternoon, said a senior Assembly official.

"It is under process for acceptance," he said. Kasdekar could not be contacted for comment.

After her resignation is accepted, the Congress' tally of members in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly would be down to 90. Congress MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, who is considered close to senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, resigned as a member of the Assembly on Sunday. Lodhi represented Bada-Malhera constituency.

Hours after resigning, the BJP government appointed Lodhi as chairman of the MP State Civil Supplies Corporation and accorded him a cabinet minister's rank. The Congress lost power in Madhya Pradesh in March when 22 MLAs, loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, quit the party.

The effective strength of the Assembly now is 205. The ruling BJP has 107 MLAs. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has two legislators, Samajwadi Party one and four are independent.