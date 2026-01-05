Left Menu

AAP MLAs Protest Over Alarming Air Pollution Levels in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs staged a protest in the Delhi Assembly against deteriorating air quality, led by Leader of Opposition Atishi. They called for immediate measures to combat pollution affecting public health in the national capital. Several cities, including Delhi, reported poor air quality and disruptions due to fog and smog.

AAP protests in Delhi Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs initiated a protest inside the Delhi Assembly, focusing on the escalating air pollution crisis plaguing the national capital. The protest, led by Leader of Opposition Atishi, aimed at demanding urgent policy interventions to counter Delhi's declining air quality.

Highlighting concerns for public health, especially for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, the protestors urged the government to adopt stringent measures. They called for action against emissions from vehicles, industrial activities, and agricultural stubble burning from neighboring states, all contributing to the hazardous conditions.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 260 in the 'poor' category as of Monday morning. Areas like Chandni Chowk recorded even higher levels, categorizing air quality as 'very poor'. The fog and smog led to visibility issues, delaying flights at IGI Airport, as efforts for improved policies continue.

