Conspiracy being hatched to kill me at behest of TMC, says BJP's Arjun Singh

BJP leader Arjun Singh on Friday alleged that he might be killed in an encounter at the behest of the ruling TMC and further said that the police team which tried to enter his house 'without a warrant' was working as per instructions of the West Bengal Chief Minister.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-07-2020 07:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 07:18 IST
BJP leader Arjun Singh speaking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Arjun Singh on Friday alleged that he might be killed in an encounter at the behest of the ruling TMC and further said that the police team which tried to enter his house 'without a warrant' was working as per instructions of the West Bengal Chief Minister. The lawmaker's statement came hours after a police team went to his home at Bhatpara but were denied entry by Central paramilitary force personnel in charge of Singh's security as the officers did not have a search warrant.

"It is all happening as per the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Our (BJP's) central leadership had also time and again said that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill me. The police teams keep coming again and again to make the situation tense, to create a law and order situation, so that they can carry out my encounter," Singh told ANI here. "How can the police enter anyone's house without a search warrant. That too the house of an MP or MLA, in Bengal it is proven that the police do everything under the directions of the Chief Minister. A BJP MLA was killed recently, Mamata Banerjee has handed over the case to CID which is controlled by her," he further alleged.

He further said that multiple leaders from the ruling party had issued encounter threats to him in the recent days and urged Banerjee to mend her ways. While Singh is the Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore, his son is the legislator from Bhatpara.

Earlier this month, BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy's body was found hanging near his home in North Dinajpur district in West Bengal. According to Raiganj Zila Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar, the police reached the spot, after getting the information from local residents, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. The body was found at his residence. Further investigation is underway.

However, BJP West Bengal claimed that he was "killed and then hung". (ANI)

