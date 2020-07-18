Left Menu
Development News Edition

Were phones of politicians tapped in Rajasthan? BJP asks and demands CBI probe

The BJP on Saturday asked if the Congress government in Rajasthan resorted to "unconstitutional" methods to tap phones of politicians and demanded a CBI probe into what it called a "saga of illegalities and concocted lies".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 11:26 IST
Were phones of politicians tapped in Rajasthan? BJP asks and demands CBI probe

The BJP on Saturday asked if the Congress government in Rajasthan resorted to "unconstitutional" methods to tap phones of politicians and demanded a CBI probe into what it called a "saga of illegalities and concocted lies". BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back at the Congress a day after it cited some audio clips to accuse some saffron party leaders, including Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, of conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state. Patra said senior Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Gehlot, have been claiming that these audio clips are authentic even though the FIR registered by police does not say so.

"These are serious questions that we want to ask the Congress high command and Ashok Gehlot. Was phone tapping done? Assuming that you've tapped phones, was the SOP followed? Did the Congress government in Rajasthan use unconstitutional ways to save themselves when they found themselves cornered?" Patra asked at a press conference. People of Rajasthan want to know whether their privacy has been compromised, he said, asking if phones of people related to politics are being tapped? Patra demanded an immediate reaction from the state government and called for a CBI investigation into this "saga of illegalities and concocted lies".

The Congress on Friday demanded the arrest of union minister Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma after two audio clips surfaced pertaining to an alleged conspiracy to topple the Gehlot government. Shekhawat has denied the charge, saying his voice is not in these clips. He said he was ready to face any probe.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Leeds backs in English Premier League after 16-year exile

Setting off smoke bombs in the teams yellow and blue, Leeds United fans celebrated outside their Elland Road stadium after the northern English teams 16-year exile from the Premier League ended. Marcelo Bielsas side secured promotion from t...

Leeds backs in English Premier League after 16-year exile

Setting off smoke bombs in the teams yellow and blue, Leeds United fans celebrated outside their Elland Road stadium after the northern English teams 16-year exile from the Premier League ended. Marcelo Bielsas side secured promotion from t...

Laura Benanti boards Fox drama pilot ‘Big Leap’

Actor Laura Benanti has joined the cast of Big Leap, Foxs ballet-themed hour long comedy-drama pilot inspired by UK reality series Big BalletThe cast also features actors SerDarius Blain, Ray Cham, Scott Foley, Jon Rudnitsky, Simone Recasne...

Apprised PM of COVID-19 situation in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that he has apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. He told this to reporters in Delhi on Friday night after a meeting with Modi.Fadnavis said that the PM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020