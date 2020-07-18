Rahul again targets govt over border standoff
In a tweet, he also alleged that the government was behaving like a "Chamberlain" and this would further embolden China.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 19:31 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday again hit out at the government over its handling of the border issue with China and claimed that India will have to pay a "huge price". In a tweet, he also alleged that the government was behaving like a "Chamberlain" and this would further embolden China.
Gandhi tagged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's speech made in Ladakh on Friday, during his two-day visit there, during which he said progress has been made in talks with China for a solution to the border standoff in Ladakh but he cannot guarantee to what extent it would be resolved. Singh sent out a strong message saying that no power in the world can touch an inch of the country's land.
