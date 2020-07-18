Left Menu
Cong blaming BJP for 'internal strife' ridiculous, condemnable: Diya Kumari

BJP MP from Rajsamand Diya Kumari on Saturday hit back at the Congress for blaming the BJP for its "internal strife" and claimed that the root of the controversy is the continuing war of supremacy within the ruling party in Rajasthan. It is ridiculous and condemnable to blame the BJP for Congress' "internal strife", Diya Kumari said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:26 IST
It is ridiculous and condemnable to blame the BJP for Congress' "internal strife", Diya Kumari said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

BJP MP from Rajsamand Diya Kumari on Saturday hit back at the Congress for blaming the BJP for its "internal strife" and claimed that the root of the controversy is the continuing war of supremacy within the ruling party in Rajasthan. She said blaming BJP leaders at the Centre or in the state for the political tussle in Rajasthan is a "reflection of the Congress' frustration". It is ridiculous and condemnable to blame the BJP for Congress' "internal strife", Diya Kumari said. "The people of Rajasthan will never forgive them that instead of providing relief to the people in these pandemic times, the Congress MLAs are learning to make Italian dishes in a five-star hotel," the MP, who is a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, said in a statement.

She was referring to some pictures and videos surfacing on social media showing MLAs of Ashok Gehlot camp staying at a five-star hotel on the Jaipur-Delhi highway since Monday. "The photographs show that no social distancing is being maintained. It would have been appropriate if they had done some work of service as per the Indian culture," she said.

