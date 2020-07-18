Left Menu
YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju meets top BJP leaders

Earlier this month YSR Congress MPs, led by its parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy, submitted a disqualification petition against Raju before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Differences between him and his party came to the fore after he opposed the Andhra Pradesh government's effort to convert Telugu medium government schools into English medium. Raju had joined the YSR Congress in 2018 and was earlier with the BJP.

18-07-2020
YSR Congress MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju on Saturday met top leaders of the BJP, days after his party sought his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, sources said. Earlier this month YSR Congress MPs, led by its parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy, submitted a disqualification petition against Raju before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Differences between him and his party came to the fore after he opposed the Andhra Pradesh government's effort to convert Telugu medium government schools into English medium. Sources said Raju on Saturday met BJP president J P Nadda and the party's general secretary Bhupender Yadav.

They said Raju, who is the chairman of the parliamentary committee on subordinate legislation despite being a first time MP, is cosying up to the BJP. Raju had joined the YSR Congress in 2018 and was earlier with the BJP.

