Madhya Pradesh: CM directs state to organise limited capacity I-Day celebrations amid COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that Independence Day celebration programmes should be organised at a limited level amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that in view of the coronavirus infection, Independence Day celebration programmes should be organized at a limited level in all districts and full precautions and alertness should be maintained in these programmes," read a release.

The release further added that during the review of Sehore district, it was found that testing is less here. Sampling per 10 lakh population is 13,70 in the Sehore district, in comparison to the testing of 7,096 per 10 lakh population in Madhya Pradesh. More cases have surfaced in Nasrullahganj in the last few days. "The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed that testing should be increased there and if required lockdown can be imposed. At present, Sehore district has 61 active patients and 29 patients went back home after the recovery," the release read further.

As per the release, Chouhan instructed that adherence to the guidelines prescribed by the government should be ensured in marriage and other programmes. "Action should be taken against people for not following the guidelines. Sampling should be increased in the district," he added. In the comparative review of active cases, it was found that Madhya Pradesh ranks 15th in the country and stands at 13th place in positive cases. The Positivity rate of Madhya Pradesh is 3.73 per cent, the recovery rate is 68.3 per cent and fatality rate is 3.24 per cent, it stated further. (ANI)