Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh: CM directs state to organise limited capacity I-Day celebrations amid COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that Independence Day celebration programmes should be organised at a limited level amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-07-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 23:57 IST
Madhya Pradesh: CM directs state to organise limited capacity I-Day celebrations amid COVID-19
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that Independence Day celebration programmes should be organised at a limited level amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that in view of the coronavirus infection, Independence Day celebration programmes should be organized at a limited level in all districts and full precautions and alertness should be maintained in these programmes," read a release.

The release further added that during the review of Sehore district, it was found that testing is less here. Sampling per 10 lakh population is 13,70 in the Sehore district, in comparison to the testing of 7,096 per 10 lakh population in Madhya Pradesh. More cases have surfaced in Nasrullahganj in the last few days. "The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed that testing should be increased there and if required lockdown can be imposed. At present, Sehore district has 61 active patients and 29 patients went back home after the recovery," the release read further.

As per the release, Chouhan instructed that adherence to the guidelines prescribed by the government should be ensured in marriage and other programmes. "Action should be taken against people for not following the guidelines. Sampling should be increased in the district," he added. In the comparative review of active cases, it was found that Madhya Pradesh ranks 15th in the country and stands at 13th place in positive cases. The Positivity rate of Madhya Pradesh is 3.73 per cent, the recovery rate is 68.3 per cent and fatality rate is 3.24 per cent, it stated further. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

Cyber security agency CERT-In asks Twitter for full details of global hack, number of Indian users affected and data impacted: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Properties of Mathura's hardcore criminals to be confiscated, says police

Intensifying its offensive against hardcore criminals in Mathura, the police will soon start confiscating their properties, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Every police station in the district will prepare a list of the top ten cr...

No plans for lockdown in West Bengal, says Chief Secretary

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Saturday said that there are no plans to enforce a lockdown all over the state. The state government has no plans of introducing a lockdown in the state but there will be strict lockdown only in c...

When the chips are down, EU leaders get fries

As European leaders haggled in Brussels on Saturday over billions of euros to prop up their coronavirus-blighted economies, four prime ministers slipped away in search of comfort food a paper cone of Belgian fries. The snack that Americans ...

FDA gives directions for using only ICMR-approved diagnostic kits in Goa

Goa Food and Drugs Administration has urged people, chemists, and druggists that rapid diagnostic kits approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research and DCGI must be used. The Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration has informed t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020