CBI inquiry will give clean chit, thwart truth: Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Rajasthan political crisis

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday said that the BJP has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter of phone tapping in connection with the Rajasthan political crisis to "give clean chit" and "thwart truth".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 10:26 IST
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday said that the BJP has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter of phone tapping in connection with the Rajasthan political crisis to "give clean chit" and "thwart truth". "Serious allegations of horse trading &toppling re various #Raj MLAs incl Central Minister. Police inquiry, FIR & Crl process on. To avoid completion of Crl process, #BJP conveniently demands #CBI. #MHA immly steps in. Wl hand over 2CBI to give clean chit & thwart truth!", Singhvi tweeted.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan over the phone-tapping issue in the state, sources informed on Saturday. Earlier on Saturday, BJP had demanded a CBI probe into the matter of phone tapping in connection with the Rajasthan political crisis and raised several questions over whether the Congress indulged in phone tapping.

"We demand a CBI probe into this matter, whether phone tapping was done or SOPs were followed. Is there an emergency situation in Rajasthan? Are all political parties being targeted this way?" said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra while addressing the media. "The state government should answer whether they indulged in phone tapping as Chief Minister and their other leaders are saying the audio is authentic whereas in FIR it is mentioned as purported," he added.

Two FIRs have been registered by Congress leader Mahesh Joshi pertaining to the audio clips on the alleged conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government on Friday. These complaints were filed after Randeep Singh Surjewala had read out a transcript of alleged audio of horse-trading between rebel MLAs and BJP at a press conference. (ANI)

