Pratap Singh Khachariya slams BJP over phone tapping row, questions Pilot for making different camp

Rajasthan cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariya on Sunday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly poaching MLAs and making attempts to topple Ashok Gehlot government and questioned as to why Sachin Pilot has made a different camp. "What BJP has done in Madhya Pradesh everyone knows. They are still doing horse-trading there. They have been doing the same in Rajasthan and are lying about it. Our Chief Minister has announced that he will step down if the audio tapes are proven fake. In fact, Gulab Chand Kataria has also said that he will resign if proven wrong. No one can trust Kataria now. Before the investigation, he has declared the audio clips fake," he said while speaking to ANI

" If Sachin Pilot had a problem, he should have first discussed with the party members. To put his side forward, he made a different camp. This is not right," he added. Earlier on Saturday, BJP had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter of phone tapping in connection with the Rajasthan political crisis and raised several questions over whether the Congress indulged in phone tapping.

Two FIRs have been registered by Congress leader Mahesh Joshi pertaining to the audio clips on the alleged conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government on Friday. These complaints were filed after Randeep Singh Surjewala read out a transcript of alleged audio of horse-trading between rebel MLAs and BJP at a press conference on Friday.

Surjewala on Friday accused Union Cabinet minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma of conspiring to topple the elected government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and subvert the voters mandate. (ANI)