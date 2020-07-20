Left Menu
Sharad Pawar's statement is against Lord Ram, not against PM Modi, says Uma Bharti

Reacting on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement that some people think coronavirus can be eradicated by building a temple, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday said that this statement is against Lord Ram, not against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-07-2020 13:58 IST
BJP leader Uma Bharti speaking to media on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Reacting on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement that some people think coronavirus can be eradicated by building a temple, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday said that this statement is against Lord Ram, not against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "PM Modi never takes a day off, he sleeps for only four hours. This statement is against Lord Ram, not against PM Modi," Uma Bharti told media.

Recently, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that some people think that the coronavirus would be eradicated by building a temple. The NCP leader's comment comes after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust proposed two dates in August for laying the foundation stone of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Trust had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple either on August 3 or 5. Addressing a press conference here, Pawar said, "We are all thinking of how to fight the battle against coronavirus but some people think that coronavirus will be mitigated by building a temple. But our priority is to see how to improve the economy which has been affected due to lockdown."

"The lockdown has created an economic crisis and we want to request the State and Central government to pay attention to the issue," added Pawar.(ANI)

