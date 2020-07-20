Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi govt reaching out to remotest parts of Northeast: Jitendra Singh

The Modi government is reaching out to the remotest areas of the Northeast and doing its best to fulfil the needs and aspirations of the region, he said. As for Mizoram, even though it is one of the smallest states of India, Singh recalled that the prime minister paid a visit to Aizwal to dedicate a 60-MW Tuirial hydropower project in December 2017, thus making Mizoram the third power-surplus state in the Northeast after Sikkim and Tripura.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 18:29 IST
Modi govt reaching out to remotest parts of Northeast: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday that the Modi government is reaching out to the remotest areas of the Northeast and doing its best to fulfil the aspirations of the region. Inaugurating a mega food park in Mizoram through video conference, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded highest priority to the Northeastern region in the last six years.

The Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) said that soon after the Modi government took over in 2014, the prime minister had stated that every effort would be made to bring the Northeastern at par with more developed regions of the country. The Modi government is reaching out to the remotest areas of the Northeast and doing its best to fulfil the needs and aspirations of the region, he said.

As for Mizoram, even though it is one of the smallest states of India, Singh recalled that the prime minister paid a visit to Aizwal to dedicate a 60-MW Tuirial hydropower project in December 2017, thus making Mizoram the third power-surplus state in the Northeast after Sikkim and Tripura. He said the "intent, commitment and sincerity of the Modi government for the holistic development of the Northeast is quite obvious and the DoNER Ministry is carrying forward this mandate and the agenda". He said there is a need to bring rest of India closer to the Northeast as "the tiny states offer so much to learn" from their rich and diverse cultural experiences.

Hailing the inauguration of the Zoram mega food park, Singh said it will help in doubling the income of farmers in the area by doing away with the middlemen. Referring to nearly 40 per cent wastage of fruits in the absence of any processing unit, the minister said the rich and high variety of fruits could also be sold as pure packaged juice in major metropolitan cities in India.

The food park, located near National Highway 54, will help in overcoming the transportation constraints and will soon become a major milestone for the storage and processing of high variety of foods, spices, fruits and vegetables grown in the region, he said. The minister expressed the hope that the Northeast will take a lead for India to emerge as an economic power with the support of its huge natural and human skill resources in the post-COVID era. PTI ACB CK

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Centre didn't give place to Shankaracharyas in Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that that the Centre made Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP and BJP leaders members of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and did not give place to Shankaracharyas. Everyone wants that grand Ram Temple is built. But...

Soccer-FIFPRO wants specific measures to protect players from overload

The global footballers union FIFPRO wants concrete safeguards to protect players from fixture overload and the consequent risk of injury as the sport catches up with a backlog of matches following the novel coronavirus stoppage.FIFPRO gener...

Will take up people's issues; serve as 'bridge' between party, govt: Haryana BJP chief Dhankar

Underlining his priorities as the new Haryana BJP chief, O P Dhankar on Monday said he will serve as a conduit between his party and the state government besides taking up peoples issues. I always believe in working with the spirit of givin...

New rules for electronic retailers to be effective by end of this week: Paswan

The new rules for electronic retailers, including mandatory display of country of origin on their products, will come into force by the end of this week, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Monday and emphasised that the entities will f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020