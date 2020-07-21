Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Centre, lists its 'achievements' amid COVID-19

Left Menu
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched yet another scathing attack on the Central Government over its "achievements" in the past few months amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched yet another scathing attack on the Central Government over its "achievements" in the past few months amid the COVID-19 crisis. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote (roughly translated from Hindi), "Achievements of the Government during the Corona period: February-Namaste Trump, March-brought down the government in Madhya Pradesh, April-made people light candles, May-sixth anniversary of the government, June-virtual rally in Bihar, July-attempt to topple the government in Rajasthan. That is why the country is 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in the battle of COVID-19."

The Congress leader has time and again taken a dig at the Centre over the COVID-19 situation in the country. On Sunday he had alleged that "BJP has institutionalised lies" and stated that the party is fudging data on coronavirus and related deaths, Gross Domestic Product figures and the recent standoff with China.

Earlier on July 17, he had issued a warning that by August 10, more than 20,00,000 people may be infected in the country. He called on the government to take concrete steps to control the pandemic. (ANI)

