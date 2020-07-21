Prakash Javadekar slams Rahul Gandhi for criticising Centre amid COVID-19 pandemic

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the Centre on several issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Rahul Gandhi is tweeting daily. I think Congress will be reduced to a party that only tweets. One after the other, states are proof that Congress is not working. A dejected party is attempting to attack Centre in every manner, but they will not succeed," he said while speaking to media.

"Will tell Rahul Gandhi's achievements in the last six months. Shaheen Bagh and riots in February, losing Scindia and MP government in March, instigating labourers in April, 6th anniversary of historic poll defeat in May, advocating for China in June and party destroyed in Rajasthan in July," the Union Minister further stated. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote (roughly translated from Hindi), "Achievements of the Government during the Corona period: February-Namaste Trump, March-brought down the government in Madhya Pradesh, April-made people light candles, May-sixth anniversary of the government, June-virtual rally in Bihar, July-attempt to topple the government in Rajasthan. That is why the country is 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in the battle of COVID-19."

Rahul Gandhi has time and again taken a dig at the Centre over the COVID-19 situation in the country. On Sunday he had alleged that "BJP has institutionalised lies" and stated that the party is fudging data on coronavirus and related deaths, Gross Domestic Product figures and the recent standoff with China. (ANI)