BJP names MP Kashyap as its Himachal president
The BJP on Wednesday appointed Suresh Kumar Kashyap, MP from Shimla, as its Himachal Pradesh unit president, a statement said. Kashyap is an ex-serviceman and has been elected as MLA on the party's ticket earlier. He replaces Rajeev Bindal, who resigned in May within five months of his appointment after his name had cropped in police investigation in a corruption case.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:06 IST
