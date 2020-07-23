Trump says he never asked ambassador to bring British Open to his golf course

Trump says he never asked ambassador to bring British Open to his golf courseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2020 04:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 04:02 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday denied reports in U.S. media that he had asked the U.S. Ambassador in Britain Woody Johnson to try to bring the British Open to his Golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland.
"I read a story about it today, and I ... never spoke to Woody Johnson about doing that, no," Trump told reporters at the White House.
