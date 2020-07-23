UK ambassador defends reputation amid racist remark claims
These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values,'' Johnson tweeted.
America's ambassador to the UK has taken to Twitter to defend his reputation, rejecting allegations that he made insensitive remarks on race and gender. Robert “Woody'' Johnson's comments late Wednesday followed a CNN report that he had been the subject of an internal State Department investigation for racist and sexist comments to staff at the embassy and sought to use his post to help President Donald Trump's personal business interests.
“I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times. These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values,'' Johnson tweeted. CNN reported that the NFL owner and confidant of Trump questioned why the Black community wishes to celebrate Black History Month, and made generalizations about Black men.
The report also alleged Johnson lobbied politicians to bring golf's The Open Championship to Trump's Turnberry course..
