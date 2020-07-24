Left Menu
BJP warns of intensifying protest over 'inflated' power bills

Talking to reporters here, Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that its protest of burning inflated bills will continue till the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) clarify that people's power connections will not be snapped. He alleged that the BEST has issued inflated bills to Mumbaikars, whose income has been affected by lockdown.

He alleged that the BEST has issued inflated bills to Mumbaikars, whose income has been affected by lockdown. The BEST has also been threatening the consumers that their power connection will be cut in case the bills are not cleared, Lodha added.

He alleged that the BEST has issued inflated bills to Mumbaikars, whose income has been affected by lockdown. The BEST has also been threatening the consumers that their power connection will be cut in case the bills are not cleared, Lodha added.

"Our simple demand is that they should give clarification on what they have written (on the bills)- 'Your disconnection notice has been generated'. We are not trying to provoke people or stage political agitation. All the Mumbaikars are worried," he said. Stating that his party condemns this approach of the BEST, the BJP leader warned of intensifying its agitation.

"From today onwards, copies of bills will be burnt at every BEST depot. The agitation will go on till the Maharashtra government and the BEST clarify that connections will not be snapped," he added. The BJP also accused the staffers of the BEST and police of misbehaving with its leaders, including women corporators, when they approached its general manager at the latter's office here to raise the issue of inflated bills on Thursday.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders burnt copies of bills outside the party's office here..

