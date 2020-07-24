COVID-19: Focus must be on zero mortality rate, says Maha CM
"The focus should be on reducing mortality rate and bringing it to zero," said Thackeray, who also asked for a uniform line of treatment across the state. The CM praised the task force in Mumbai.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:27 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his administration was aiming for zero mortality from COVID-19 in the state, which leads the country currently in terms of cases and deaths. As on Thursday, the state had 3,47,502 cases, and 12,854 people have succumbed to the infection so far.
Speaking at a meeting of doctors from the task force set up in districts, Thackeray said health infrastructure in rural areas should be strengthened, He asked the administration not to be complacent when it came to testing people for the virus. "The focus should be on reducing mortality rate and bringing it to zero," said Thackeray, who also asked for a uniform line of treatment across the state.
The CM praised the task force in Mumbai. Its head, Dr Sanjay Oak, said there was a standard operating procedure to administer medicines to COVID-19 patients and doctors from rural areas must consult the Mumbai task force if they had doubts on medication.
