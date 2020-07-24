Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP attacks BJP-ruled MCDs over non-payment of salaries to healthcare workers

The AAP said the Delhi government has already disbursed the required amount to the civic bodies. AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said if the BJP does not pay the salaries of the doctors within three days then the Aam Aadmi Party will launch a huge protest against this act.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:32 IST
AAP attacks BJP-ruled MCDs over non-payment of salaries to healthcare workers

The AAP on Friday said the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have not disbursed salaries of healthcare workers, alleging corruption within the civic bodies. However, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash called it as a "baseless allegation" to divert attention from the real issue.

Doctors of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's two major hospitals -- Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital -- have been demanding release of salaries due to them. The AAP said the Delhi government has already disbursed the required amount to the civic bodies.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said if the BJP does not pay the salaries of the doctors within three days then the Aam Aadmi Party will launch a huge protest against this act. "It is unfortunate that in Delhi, which is the capital of India, the medical staff in two hospitals under the BJP-ruled MCD have not received their salaries since March. We all talk about respecting doctors, we salute them, and the central government showered flowers from fighter jets to show respect to our COVID warriors. But the BJP cannot pay their salaries," he told reporters. AAP MLA and spokesperson Atishi said the Delhi government has already disbursed the required amount to the MCDs but due to the BJP-ruled MCDs' corruption the doctors are not getting salaries.

"The AAP government has already disbursed the required amount to the MCDs but due to the BJP's (MCD) corruption, doctors are not getting their salaries. The MCDs get money from the taxes, property taxes, advertisement but the BJP leaders put this money in their pocket. They do the same with the money given to the MCDs by the Delhi government," Atishi said. Prakash claimed that the civic bodies are "still awaiting" the release of fund from the Delhi government.

"The AAP government has failed in making arrangements for monsoon time and waterlogging happening in Delhi. Chadha is making this baseless allegation to divert attention from this waterlogging issue," he said..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Meghwal claims a `papad' brand helps develop anti-bodies against coronavirus

A video of union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has gone viral in which he claims that a papad brand has the capacity to develop anti-bodies against coronavirus in the body. The video evoked sarcastic remarks on social media.A manufacturer has ...

Food Safety Authority cracks down on illegal meat shops, wet markets in Assam

By Joymala Bagchi Following Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations FIAPO appeal, Food Safety and Standards Authority of Assam FSA has cracked down on illegal wet markets and meat shops in Assam, the state currently striving th...

3,000 more beds added in COVID centres in Srinagar

Authorities in Srinagar have added 3,000 beds in wellness centres in the district for COVID-19 patients and will add 2,000 more soon as the number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the summer capital here, have spiked...

Adani Power gets shareholders' nod for delisting

Adani Power on Friday said it has received shareholders approval for its Rs 3,264-crore delisting proposal. Last month, Adani Power had issued a notice for voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company from BSE Limited and National St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020